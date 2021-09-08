Cramer's Mad Money Recap 9/8/21: Inflation and Interest Rates

Jim Cramer says September already is shaping up to be a wild ride for investors.

Welcome to September, the most volatile month of the year for for stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. There are several reasons why this month is shaping up to be another wild one for traders, Cramer said, as he listed off investors' top worries.

The biggest reason we're likely to see more volatility is earnings shortfalls. Sherwin-Williams (SHW) - Get Sherwin-Williams Company Report proved that today when the company told investors about continued supply chain disruptions and raw cost inflation. These issues are especially important given reason No. 2, the Federal Reserve is betting on transitory inflation, but it's beginning to seem like that inflation is here to stay and might require a boost to interest rates to quell.

If interest rates rise, that will bring us to worry No. 3, more competition for high-yielding stocks. Nothing makes dividend-paying stocks look less attractive than no-risk, high-yield bonds.

The fourth reason for volatility is, believe it or not, too much government stimulus. Cramer said with so much stimulus still headed our way, the markets might be in for a shock further down the road.

Finally, Cramer said the market's volatility is being aided by the continued excess supply of IPOs and China's continuing ambitions to flex its muscle and go after its biggest companies.

The good news is that the market can easily deal with any one of these issues, Cramer concluded. Unfortunately, it can't deal with all of them at once without stock prices being lower than where they are today.

Executive Decision: Cleveland-Cliffs

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer once again spoke with Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Report, the steelmaker with shares up 800% over the past 18 months as our economy begins to recover.

Goncalves explained that the new economy is no different than the old economy and everything that surrounds us is still being built with steel. Cleveland-Cliffs is a fully integrated and self-sufficient still producer, he explained, and has its hands in everything from digging the ore out of the ground to stamping out parts made from completed steel.

Goncalves added that Cleveland-Cliffs remains focused on their customers with an eye on running a profitable business that makes money for its shareholders. Together, they're envisioning the future.

Finally, when asked about their environmental initiatives, Goncalves said that Cleveland-Cliffs is the cleanest steel producer in the world and operates some of the most modern facilities.

