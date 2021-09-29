Cramer's Mad Money Recap 9/29: Warby Parker, Dutch Brothers

Jim Cramer says if you think stock prices seem unhinged from their underlying values, you're right.

This stock market is full of absurdity, Jim Cramer admitted his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. If you think stock prices seem to be unhinged from from their underlying values, you're right, but that's all part of the current lunacy.

Want to know when the tech stocks will stop going down? Cramer said you need keep your eye on the price of natural gas.

There's no direct link between the price of natural gas and tech stocks, of course, but Cramer explained that in today's market, the two are correlated. Higher commodity prices translate into rising interest rates, and higher interest rates means that the future earnings of tech stocks are worth less. So when natural gas prices stop going up, tech stocks will stop going down.

And speaking of natural gas prices, the U.S. still has more natural gas than we know what to do with, Cramer noted, but much of that gas remains landlocked in Ohio and Pennsylvania. We simply don't have the will to build the pipelines needed to move it.

If natural gas prices aren't your thing, Cramer said there's plenty of absurdity elsewhere, like with Wednesday's Warby Parker (WRBY) - Get Warby Parker Report direct listing, which rose 36% by the close. As Cramer told viewers on last night's show, Warby Parker has a lot of risk and wasn't worth its IPO price. He said those that bought shares up an additional 36% are "a bunch of suckers."

Then there's Dutch Brothers BROS, the coffee chain with just 200 locations that seems to be valued on the taste of its coffee, rather than the fundamentals of its business.

This is how the market is functioning at the moment, Cramer concluded, even if it doesn't make any sense to anyone.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.