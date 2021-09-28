Cramer's Mad Money Recap Sept. 28: Inflation, Energy, Politics

From inflation worries to high natural gas prices and the chip shortage, Jim Cramer spotlights the issues weighing on the markets.

Something will eventually go right in the stock market, it always does, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after a hideous day on Wall Street. Until it does, however, we need to understand exactly what's going wrong.

There are a number of things wrong with our economy at the moment, Cramer explained. First is inflation, which is looking a lot less transitory than we thought and is instead, beginning to accelerate. New homes in particular are still in high demand and mortgage rates are beginning to rise.

Next is the rising price of natural gas. Prices are soaring and that's going to crush homeowners with sky-high winter heating bills. There's also the COVID-induced labor shortage and supply chain disruptions. Just about everywhere is hiring, Cramer said, and we're unable to move goods from our ports to where they need to go.

Investors are also worried about the impact of the proposed infrastructure bill. Will the bill, if it passes at all, have any meaningful impact on construction? And if it does, will there be enough workers to build anything?

Finally, Cramer called out the chip shortage. Chips for the auto industry, for example, make up just 4% of the semiconductor industry. It seems like prices will need to rise substantially, or these chips just aren't going to get made in the quantities we need.

Cramer concluded that eventually, at least some of these things will get fixed. Until then, we're likely to see more selling and more chaos in the markets.

