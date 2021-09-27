Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Chevron, Best Buy

Jim Cramer has his eyes on the big investing themes that will drive the market -- and the best stocks.

What's the most important stock of the day? That depends on when you ask, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Cramer explained that every day, he looks at the early trading and determined the zeitgeist of the market, the big themes that will drive investors' thinking. But then he must filter and prioritize those results based on what investors already know and where they'll likely be headed next.

In today's market, the themes of supply chain disruptions and higher interest rates continued to be top of mind. But investing in the banks seemed too obvious. Investors have already raised their expectations for the financials.

Cramer then considered recommending oil. However, he highlighted several oil drillers last week, including Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report, Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company Report, along with Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Diamondback Energy, Inc. Report and natural gas exporter Tellurian (TELL) - Get Tellurian Inc. Report.

China and the ongoing semiconductor shortage also registered in Cramer's mind, he said, but here too, everyone already expects Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report to do well this quarter and stocks like Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report, which reports Tuesday, could swing that group in either direction.

Cramer said he also considered recommending travel and leisure stocks like American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report, which has exposure to both travel and interest rates. Ultimately, Cramer said he settled on Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report, the technology retailer that has slipped from investors' minds, but received an analyst upgrade Monday. He said Best Buy's new at-home tech support service still has yet to bear any fruit for the company, which gives it the potential for a nice upside surprise as COVID marches on.

