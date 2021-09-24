Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Thor

Jim Cramer has your game plan for next week, which he says will be the calm before the earnings season storm.

From earnings to developments in China and the latest COVID news, Jim Cramer laid out his game plan for next week during Friday's Mad Money show.

On Monday, Cramer said he’ll be looking for the latest updates on China’s Evergrande Group, as well as who the next “enemy” of China might be. The country is cracking down and that’s making it hard on investors and businesses.

On Tuesday, we’ll get earnings from Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report. Let’s wait and see how the company does, Cramer suggested, while also saying he’d buy dips in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report if they get hit on Micron's quarter. Thor Industries (THO) - Get Thor Industries, Inc. Report will also report earnings.

On Real Money, Jim Cramer writes that if if analysts had more real life experience, they could help people make a lot more money. Instead they focus only on the wrong things. Read more of what he says about earnings, analysts and their reactions to Nike, Costco and Salesforce.

Investors should get a good look at how small- and medium-sized businesses are doing when Cintas (CTAS) - Get Cintas Corporation Report and Herman Miller (MLHR) - Get Herman Miller, Inc. Report report their quarterly results on Wednesday.



Thursday will be busy, with Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report reporting, along with CarMax (KMX) - Get CarMax, Inc. Report. Paychex (PAYX) - Get Paychex, Inc. Report will also report earnings and Cramer likes buying the dip in this name. McCormick (MKC) - Get McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Report will report too, and while it’s a great company, Cramer suggested avoiding that name for now.



On Friday, Cramer will want to get a look at the latest COVID-19 data, to see which way the case count is trending.



Here’s the bottom line: Get ready, Cramer said, because after next week we’ll get the monthly jobs report and earnings season will begin in force. Next week is like the “calm before the storm,” he added.

Executive Decision: Good Rx

On the show’s “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) - Get GoodRx Holdings Inc. Report.

In our complicated world of healthcare, GoodRx is just trying to help Americans make sense of all the information out there, Hirsch said.

The average consumer takes several weeks to get in with the doctor, while GoodRx can provide them with straightforward answers and videos to help alleviate some of that stress.

The company is also partnered with all of the major U.S. pharmacies, as well retailers like Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, to help generate value for consumers.

The stock is up since GoodRx was last featured on Monday Money in July, (up about 14% in the past three months). Cramer said he continues to like it and is not worried about potential competition.

