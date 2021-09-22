Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Jay Powell and Xi Jinping

Jim Cramer says stocks rallied because China's President Xi and Fed Chair Jay Powell made decisions that they knew would lead to rallies.

Every once and awhile, the bull gets his day, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Today, there were two bulls in charge, and they don't care what anyone else thinks of them.

The first market bull was Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell, who again opted to keep interest rates low due to continued high unemployment.

Powell has many critics, Cramer noted, but he continues to stick to his guns and ensure that everyone prospers in our economic recovery. Powell has been remarkably consistent in his remarks, a trait which drives the inflation hawks crazy.

The second bull was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who continues to put pressure on the failing land developer Evergrande. Cramer explained that for years, China used capitalism to lift people out of poverty, but now the regime is returning to their Communist roots and are determined to make an example out of Evergrande.

What these two bulls have in common is their conviction. They don't bow to what investors or the pundits think is right, they only do what they think is right. On days like today, Cramer said, we can see the bulls flexing their muscles, reminding everyone of who's making the decisions.

Executive Decision: Unity Software

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with John Riccitiello, chairman, president and CEO of Unity Software (U) - Get UNITY SOFTWARE, INC. Report, the engine behind most of the 3D applications available today.

Riccitiello explained that Unity provides tools so that developers can build new ways to experience the world. Their journey began with gaming, but has since expanded across industries to include shopping, construction, manufacturing, and sports.

The Unity engine is what powers 70% of all mobile gaming experiences, Riccitiello said. It provides the physics, lighting and UI layers and renders them all into a seamless, high performance experience. That's why Unity powers over two-thirds of all augmented and virtual reality experiences.

Unity has the ability to ingest realtime data from multiple cameras and then rebuild a virtual world based on that data, all in realtime. The possibilities are endless, he said, as they allow consumers to view the world on any device and any way they want. Unity is growing 40% per year.

Cramer said the 3D market is owned by Unity.

