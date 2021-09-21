Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Adobe, Airbnb, Uber

Jim Cramer says investors can either take advantage of the buying opportunities now, or sit back and wait for the selling to end.

Market risk and systemic risk are two very different things, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Systemic risk is bad news that's so bad you can't profit from it. But market risk is the opposite. Market risk is bad news that creates opportunities to buy your favorite stocks at deep discounts. The key is knowing which risk you're dealing with.

For many investors, the impending collapse of Chinese land developer Evergrande is systemic risk, the Chinese equivalent of the collapse of Lehman Bros. But Cramer takes a contrarian view. The failure of Evergrande will certainly impact the Chinese economy, he said, but the Chinese government has the power to dictate how far the pain will spread.

That means when the selling subsides over the next two days, it will be time to buy some of your favorite stocks. For Cramer, that means shares of Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report, along with Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report, User (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report and Doordash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report.

Airbnb, which was featured on Monday night's show, is a real COVID winner, Cramer explained, and the company told us it has a lot of growth ahead. The same with Uber, which expanded from ride sharing into delivery, making it one of only two large-scale services left. The other service left standing is DoorDash, which has expanded beyond the big city and into the suburbs.

If you want to win in this declining market, you either go with stocks like these, the real winners, or you pack up, go home and wait for the selling to end.

Executive Decision: Salesforce.com

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, who was in the middle of the company's annual Dreamforce user conference.

Benioff said that at this year's conference, he's delighted to see more companies making trust and safety, along with equality and diversity, their top priorities. He said we all need to pull together and do what's right, which is why it's unacceptable for companies like Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report to continually let us down by allowing the spread of massive amounts of misinformation. People's lives and safety are at risk, he said.

Speaking of doing their part, Benioff called attention to Salesforce's philanthropic endeavors, including the company's non-profit foundation and commitment to help plant one trillion trees to help combat global warming.

Benioff also responded to criticism that platforms like Salesforce allow companies to downsize their workforce. He said in reality, by focusing on their customers, companies tend to add employees to their workforce, not lay them off.

