Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Chevron and a Rally Recipe

If we want to see a sustainable rally, a lot of things need to go right, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. The next few weeks are historically brutal for stocks, he said, but that doesn't mean we can't overcome the seasonal declines. What needs to go right? Cramer outlined 15 things investors will need to see. Unfortunately, they'll need to see all of them.

Cramer's ingredients for a sustainable rally included good news on employment, moderating inflation and some relief to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The latter, he said, no one expects to go away anytime soon. Speaking of shortages, we also need to see supply chain problems getting fixed and our ports able to move goods more quickly.

Along those same lines, Cramer said earnings need to show us that supply and demand are starting to return to balance, especially ahead of the holiday season. Input costs also need to keep declining, as some already have.

Next, we need to see schools open and stay open. That will allow more parents to head back to work. We'd also need hospitalizations decrease and hotels and air travel increase.

Finally, Cramer said we need fewer IPOs, more stock buybacks and most importantly, we need Washington and Beijing to get off the front page and stop worrying investors about taxes and trade.

If we can get all of these things, Cramer concluded, the market would soar. But it is, admittedly, an awful lot to ask.

Executive Decision: Chevron

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report, on the heels of the company's investor day where they laid out Chevron's sustainability mission and goals.

Wirth admitted that Chevron is a very different energy company today than when he joined 40 years ago. But Chevron is listening to shareholders that are demanding more environmental responsibility and increases in sustainability. That's why Chevron has tripled it's commitment to invest in faster-growing, lower-carbon energy sources.

You won't see Chevron investing in wind or solar, however, because those areas are maturing. Instead, Chevron is investing into green hydrogen and green natural gas from dairies and landfills. The company has already partnered in a utility-scale green hydrogen project in Utah that will supply electricity to California, for example.

Chevron now has a dual strategy. It aims to continue being a leader in a diverse energy environment while still creating value and returns for its shareholders. There are many markets where electrification doesn't make sense, Wirth explained, and those are places where Chevron can add real value.

As for creating shareholder value, Wirth said Chevron has always been disciplined with their capital allocation and these new investments will be no different.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.