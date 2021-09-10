Cramer's Mad Money Recap 9/10/21: Palo Alto Networks, Zoom, Oracle

Jim Cramer has your game plan for next week, and it includes a warning about potential volatility.

September's volatility is likely to continue into next week's trading, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. That means investors should prepare for next week to look a lot like this selloff.

Cramer's game plan for next week's action starts on Monday in the tech sector, when Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report will hold an analyst meeting. Cybersecurity remains hot and Palo Alto should have good things to say. We'll also hear from Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report and Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report, both of which should also be strong.

Next, on Tuesday, footwear maker Crocs (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report will hold an investor day. Cramer said he expects the company to boost earnings estimates. Likewise with Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report on Wednesday.

Thursday brings the latest retail sales numbers, but Cramer said this backwards-looking indicator isn't as important as Friday's forward-looking consumer sentiment numbers. Retail has been heating up, and we'll hopefully learn whether that trend will continue into the holiday season.

Executive Decision: RH

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Gary Friedman, founder, chairman and CEO of high-end furniture retailer RH (RH) - Get RH (Restoration Hardware) Report. Shares of RH have risen 1,800% over the past five years.

Cramer first asked how RH has been able to defy the skeptics for so many years. Friedman explained that people are always taught to just look at the stars and not to reach for them, but that's what RH has always done. He said people always ask him whether RH is like Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report or Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, but RH isn't like anything else. They don't build furniture stores, he explained, they build inspiring spaces.

RH has created a whole new market, Friedman continued. That's why their Chicago location has seen over 100 wedding proposals and why their new Paris location will serve champagne and caviar overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

RH is often misunderstood because the company is constantly changing. They look towards the long-term and aren't distracted by short-term issues like supply chain disruptions.

Cramer said Friedman's stuff is not only great, he's also a money maker for shareholders.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To sign up for the free Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.