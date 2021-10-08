Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/8: AMC, BlackRock, Delta, Domino's

When in doubt, do nothing. That was Jim Cramer's advice to his Mad Money viewers Friday. We're at the tail end of a weak moment for stocks, Cramer explained, and that means investors shouldn't try and be a hero when earnings season kicks off next week.

Cramer's game plan for next week started off on Monday with the weekend box office totals for "No Time To Die," the latest James Bond film. If ticket sales are up, expect AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report to be up as well.

Next, on Tuesday, Cramer will turn to Fastenal (FAST) - Get Fastenal Company Report for a read on how the industrial sector is dealing with cost inflation.

Wednesday marks the beginning of earnings season, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, BlackRock (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report reporting. Cramer felt JP Morgan had run up ahead of earnings, but was bullish on BlackRock and Delta.

Thursday will see a slew of bank earnings, including Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report, along with Cramer fav Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report. Cramer liked all of the financials, and Domino's, but expected Walgreens to be horrible.

Finally, on Friday, we'll hear from Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report, a stock Cramer warned not to chase higher, and J.B.Hunt (JBH) , our nation's third largest trucking company, who should be able to shed some light on the truck driver shortage.

Shipping News

In a special interview, Cramer checked back in with Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of the privately-held Flexport, for an update on the global shipping industry.

Petersen said there are currently 51 ships anchored at U.S. ports, waiting to be unloaded. And while that number is less than the peak over 70 a few weeks ago, it's not zero, where it should be.

Many people imagine a global supply chain that's filled with technology and super efficient. But Petersen noted that it largely relies on old-school ways of working. And while Flexport has technology that can greatly improve efficiency, we're experiencing a complex, systemic problem that is bigger than one company can solve.

What will it take to solve the problem? Petersen said infrastructure improvements would certainly help over the long-term, but what we need to be worried about right now is the upcoming holiday season, which is only 78 days away. Retailers need their goods on store shelves and not stuck in containers.

When asked why ships couldn't just use East Coast ports like Philadelphia, Baltimore or Richmond, Petersen noted that the longer journeys would actually be less efficient than even the unloading delays. Plus, many ships are too large to fit through the Panama Canal.

