Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/7: Supply, Semiconductors and Interest Rates

Jim Cramer says everyone's worried about inflation, but the problems causing some prices to rise can't be fixed by the Federal Reserve.

Everyone is obsessed with inflation these days, but the reason prices are going up isn't something the Federal Reserve can fix, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The inflation we have today isn't being caused by overheated demand, Cramer said, it's here because people have changed the way they live their lives.

Sometimes the Fed misses the forest for the trees, Cramer explained. The reason we have a shortage of truck drivers, for instance, is because we tightened regulations on how many hours truckers could drive right before a pandemic where many drivers left the workforce. Let's not forget that COVID has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans. Some of those we lost were bound to have worked in transportation.

Making matters worse, all we hear about today is how autonomous trucks will soon replace drivers altogether. Would you want to start a career in trucking knowing you're about to be replaced?

Our nation's trucking problem won't be solved with higher interest rates, Cramer said, it can only be solved by paying substantially higher wages.

Another manmade problem is our semiconductor shortage. Last year, many companies felt demand would be lower, so they ordered fewer chips. China, by contrast, anticipated higher demand and ordered more chips. Now, as demand is ramping up, COVID has shut down critical foundries when we need them most.

The chip shortage also won't be fixed with higher interest rates, Cramer concluded. This is just the world we live in. People have changed their behaviors and the world needs time to catch up. Only vaccines will truly help us to get to our new normal faster.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.