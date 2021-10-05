Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/5: Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks

Jim Cramer says stocks are recovering because investors are coming to terms with inflation and oil prices, and the reopening trade seems to be back in fashion.

If a company is doing well, but their stock price doesn't reflect it, that's when you get a relief rally like this, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. If you missed this however, Cramer said you'll have to wait for the next buying opportunity.

So what was behind Tuesday's bounce? First, many of the "buy-the-dip" investors have been driven out of the market because they can't take the pain. Next, investors are beginning to accept that higher inflation might be here to stay for awhile longer. And third, some of the market's former leaders, like big tech, are starting to gain some steam. Cramer called out Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report as a few of the standouts.

Investors have also come to terms with rising oil prices, Cramer said. Any rally when crude oil is heading higher is a positive sign. He noted that higher interest rates also didn't hurt the growth stocks today, which is also good news.

Finally, Cramer noted that the reopening trade seems to be back, and even the Chinese stocks were able to mount a comeback in today's session. He said it might be time to nibble on stocks like Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report and Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report if the Chinese economy begins to recover.

Discipline Trumps Conviction

If there's one thing to remember on Wall Street, it's to take profits when you have them. "Discipline always trumps conviction," Cramer reminded viewers, as he circled back to Lightspeed LSPD, the turbo-charged payments processor. Shares of Lightspeed have plunged over 18% in just a week, after a scathing research report was issued on the company.

Among the allegations raised in the report are that Lightspeed overinflated its business outlook pre-IPO, its suffering from slowing organic growth and it grossly overpaid for recent acquisitions. The research firm dubbed Lightspeed "the poor man's Shopify" (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report.

In its most recent quarter, Lightspeed posted 220% revenue growth, but Cramer noted it also had no less than five acquisitions last year, meaning it paid over $2 billion for that growth rate. There's a big difference between organic growth, the good kind, and inorganic growth, which stems from acquisitions. Organic growth is sustainable, inorganic growth is episodic. And when your stock is priced for perfection, you can't afford any hiccups.

Cramer said given the stock's sky-high valuation, he cannot recommend owning it in light of these recent allegations.

Off the Charts

In his Tuesday "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Carolyn Boroden, also known as the "Fibonacci Queen," for her latest read on where the markets are headed.

Using a daily chart of the S&P 500, Boroden previously noted a number of Fibonacci timing cycles coming due between Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, which signaled to her the market was about to change direction. Indeed, on Sept. 2, the market peaked and we've been trading lower since.

Boroden now sees timing cycles converging between today and Thursday, however she wasn't ready to sound the all-clear and declare us at the bottom. She felt the market could still head lower, but noted that a relief rally is certainly warranted. She determined the S&P's floor of support is around 4,278, which happens to be the level we hit Monday.

