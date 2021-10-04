Investors may be distracted by bad news, Jim Cramer says, but that means more buying opportunities.

The market has already forgotten Friday's good news on the COVID front, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Instead, investors chose to focus on a new litany of worries to start the week. Fortunately, as stocks head lower, the bargains become easier to spot.

What has investors worried? Well, for starters, Cramer said, there's a downside to the democratization of investing, and that's skittish investors. This year's flood of new investors doesn't know what a selloff looks like, he said, and they certainly haven't seen the late-September seasonal decline.

The second thing that has investors rattled are rising oil and natural gas prices. Rising crude prices typically means the economy is expanding, but only to a point. When prices get too high, they put a damper on our entire economy.

Third, the tech sector is crumbling, led by Facebook's (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report 4.9% decline. Cramer said the social media giant has become a pariah after this latest round of leaked memos, not to mention Monday's outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Making matters worse, there are still too many tech IPOs, deals that need to get pulled to lessen the supply of shares.

Finally, Cramer said investors are worried about Washington, and the world, amidst gridlock over the debt ceiling and infrastructure and rising tensions between Taiwan and China.

All of these factors have made investors forget all about Merck's (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report new COVID treatment on Friday, Cramer concluded. That means we're likely to see more selling as the week progresses.

Executive Decision: IBM

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report, on the heels of the company's annual analyst meeting. Shares of IBM are up 20% in the past year.

Krishna said IBM has entered into a virtuous cycle, one where free cash flow provides the revenue needed to drive growth, which in turn provides even more free cash flow. The company expects to generate $35 billion in free cash over the next three years.

IBM continues to be a leader when it comes to technology consulting, Krishna added. In the case of Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report, IBM was able to provide a hybrid cloud solution that will move 90% of Delta's current applications to the cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, RedHat and IBM's own applications.

IBM doesn't go it alone, Krishna said. The company partners with the best in the business including Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Amazon, Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report and Box (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, just to name a few. IBM is an ecosystem, he said, so even if they share revenue in some areas, there will always be a services opportunity for IBM.

