Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/29: Apple, Amazon, Starbucks

Earnings season is finally beginning to wind down, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. That means the only thing we have left to fear about October, is Halloween. The averages were able to rally to new highs Friday, even as Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report all disappointed on earnings. That bodes well for next week's action.

Cramer's game plan for next week begins, as it often does, on Monday, this time with earnings from On Semiconductor (ON) - Get ON Semiconductor Corporation Report, NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) - Get NXP Semiconductors NV Report, Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Diamondback Energy, Inc. Report and Clorox (CLX) - Get Clorox Company Report. Cramer took a wait-and-see approach to the semis, but was bullish on Diamondback, along with Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report, which reports on Tuesday, followed by Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company Report on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, we'll hear from Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report and DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report, both of which have low expectations, along with oil giant BP (BP) - Get BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and Zillow (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report, all of which he felt were "complicated". He was bullish on T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report.

Wednesday brings more earnings, including CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report Humana (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report and Etsy (ETSY) - Get Etsy, Inc. Report, all of which were on Cramer's bull list.

Then on Thursday, it will be Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Report, Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report and Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report in the spotlight. Cramer feared all four might disappoint this quarter.

Finally, on Friday, we'll hear from Cramer's favorite pipeline operator, Enbridge (ENB) - Get Enbridge Inc. Report, which currently sports a 6.4% dividend yield.

Am I Diversified?

In the "Am I Diversified" segment, Cramer spoke with callers and responded to tweets sent via Twitter to @JimCramer to see if investors' portfolios have what it takes for today's markets.

The first portfolio included Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Nvidia NVDA, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report. Cramer said this portfolio included a lot of tech, but ultimately decided that Google, Microsoft and Nvidia can all coexist in the same portfolio, as they're in different parts of tech and don't trade together.

The second portfolio's top holdings included PNC Financial (PNCF) , Microsoft MSFT, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, Lowes (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Report and UPS (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report. Cramer said Target and Lowes have too much overlap. He suggested swapping Target in favor of a healthcare stock like UnitedHealth.

