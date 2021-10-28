Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/28: Facebook, Amazon, Apple and the metaverse

Never bet against American ingenuity and innovation. Those were Jim Cramer's thoughts to his Mad Money viewers Thursday, after listening to Facebook's (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report plans for the metaverse, which included changing the company's name to from Facebook to Meta.

Cramer said Facebook is certainly not without its problems. But the whole reason he coined the term FAANG, which stands for Facebook, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, was because these companies are constantly reinventing themselves. Thursday, Facebook proved why it deserves to be a part of FAANG.

In the future, we're going to experience the Internet in 3D, and Facebook's committed to virtual and augmented reality will make it an integral player of the metaverse, just as it is an integral player in social media.

However, now that both Facebook and Google have undergone rebranding, it's time for a new acronym. That's why Cramer unveiled MAMAA, which stands for Meta, Apple, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Amazon and Alphabet.

So while shares of both Amazon and Apple were down 3.3% Thursday, Cramer urged investors not to lose sight of the bigger picture. The challenges both Apple and Amazon are facing are just temporary, and all of MAMAA remains poised for long-term success.

Read: Apple Stock Tumbles As Chip Shortage Clips $6 Billion From Q4 Sales In Rare Earnings Miss and Amazon Misses Estimates and Offers Downbeat Guidance.

Executive Decision: Linde

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Steve Angel, CEO of Linde (LIN) - Get Linde plc (LIN) Report, suppliers of industrial gases around the globe. Shares of Linde dipped fractionally, down 0.3%, after the company reported strong earnings that included tightening gross margins.

Angel noted that Linde's most recent quarter included both a record backlog of projects and a record return on capital. The company now has $13.5 billion worth of projects to be completed, including a $600 million commitment from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) for a foundry in Arizona.

When asked about those tightening gross margins, Angel explained that Linde is seeing cost inflation, primarily with power costs. And while those costs will be passed on to customers, that pass-through is not instantaneous, which means margins will shrink until until things are caught up.

Cramer said investors rarely get an opportunity to buy Linde on a dip, but that's exactly what they got Thursday.

Executive Decision: Brunswick

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick (BC) - Get Brunswick Corporation Report, the boat maker with shares up 3.7% Thursday after another better-than-expected quarter.

Foulkes explained that demand for boats continues to be strong, with sales limited only by supply constraints. Brunswick has been able to pass along moderate price increases, he said, but remains committed to keeping boating affordable for as many people as possible.

Foulkes added that even with long wait times, sales of new boats remains strong, thanks in part to flexible work arrangements allowing for more time on the water. Brunswick continues to take market share, with growth rates well ahead of the industry overall.

When asked about semiconductors, Foulkes noted that while specialized chips have been in short supply, most of the chips Brunswick needs are more generic and are still available.

Finally, Foulkes commented on the fact that 50% of Brunswick's business now stems from annuity products that don't rely on new boat sales. These streams include the Freedom Boat Club, which now boasts over 70,000 members across the country, as well as parts and accessory sales, which every boat owner needs.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.