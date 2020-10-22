Tesla and the Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 10/22/20)

If you want to understand this seemingly unstoppable stock market, you need to look no further than Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. For years, the Wall Street analysts told us Tesla was doomed. Turns out, they were dead wrong.

When Tesla reported earnings after the bell yesterday, they delivered a blowout quarter that only individual investors and Tesla's true believers thought possible. The company had its best quarter ever, with record production, deliveries, revenue, earnings and free cash flow. It also reaffirmed its plans to build 500,000 electric vehicles this year.

Cramer said Tesla has left all of the old-school automakers in the dust. The company doesn't even advertise, it doesn't need to. It also doesn't need dealerships to sell its cars, the cars sell themselves.

Tesla is now the world's most valuable automaker by market cap, larger than Toyota, even though Toyota produces 20 times as many cars. But Tesla shares trade at just 13 times earnings. With 39% revenue growth, Cramer said the company deserves every bit of that valuation and more.

The analysts only focus on what happens if Tesla gets it wrong. They continually misjudged the opportunity the company had if they got it right.

