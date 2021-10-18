Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/18: Crude, Bitcoin, Amazon, Apple

If there's one steadfast rule on Wall Street, it's that everything can't go up at the same time. That means in the lunacy of the moment we're in, eventually, something have to give. Those were Jim Cramer's cautionary words his Mad Money viewers Monday, as he tried to make sense of a market where stocks continue to defy logic.

Perhaps the most obvious conundrum is crude oil, which continues to march higher, above $80 a barrel. Higher oil prices are a tax on the whole economy, but those sectors most affected, mainly travel, leisure and transportation, are also rising. This trend can't continue. Eventually, sky-high oil prices will strangle the market, and it will likely do so before U.S. oil producers can fill the void.

Then there's Bitcoin, which, like oil, seems unstoppable. Cramer felt that tomorrow could be a peak in cryptocurrency, as the much-anticipated Bitcoin ETF isn't enough to keep prices this high on its own.

Next, there's big tech. It's easy to see why some tech stocks, like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report are heading higher, but it doesn't make sense that Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report is rallying as well given recent revelations.

Finally, there's housing, where Zillow's (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report 9.3% plunge Monday tells us that housing is bad. But then again, the share price of every home builder tells us it's good, despite the rising cost of every commodity that goes into a home, which is of course, bad.

One of these sides has to be wrong. The only problem is, no one knows which side yet.

Cramer Does His Homework

In his "Homework" segment, Cramer followed up Accolade (ACCD) , the healthcare technology company that had stumped him during an earlier show.

Accolade is a personalized health platform that aims to be a one-stop shop for employees' health and benefit needs. By all accounts, the company has a total addressable market of $216 billion and is seeing accelerating revenue growth with expanding margins. What's not to love?

Well, for starters, health tech has fallen out of style on the Wall Street fashion show, as investors have turned against growth companies that aren't profitable. That's why shares of Accolade have plunged 19% over the past six months. Accolade is not alone, others in the space, like ShareCare SHCR, are off 34% for the year. Clearly, the trend is not your friend.

Additionally, Accolade made two acquisitions this year that further riled investors. With shares still trading for 11 times sales, Accolade is just too risky. Cramer suggested GoodRx (GDRX) - Get GoodRx Holdings Inc. Report, Doximity (DOCS) - Get DOXIMITY, INC. Report or even UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report, which just reported blowout earnings, as more stable investments.

