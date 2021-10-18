October 18, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why This Technical Analyst Says to Watch the Vix Monday
Why This Technical Analyst Says to Watch the Vix Monday
Publish date:

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/18: Crude, Bitcoin, Amazon, Apple

Rising crude oil prices, Bitcoin, tech stocks and housing: Jim Cramer says not everything can go up at the same time.
Author:

If there's one steadfast rule on Wall Street, it's that everything can't go up at the same time. That means in the lunacy of the moment we're in, eventually, something have to give. Those were Jim Cramer's cautionary words his Mad Money viewers Monday, as he tried to make sense of a market where stocks continue to defy logic.

Perhaps the most obvious conundrum is crude oil, which continues to march higher, above $80 a barrel. Higher oil prices are a tax on the whole economy, but those sectors most affected, mainly travel, leisure and transportation, are also rising. This trend can't continue. Eventually, sky-high oil prices will strangle the market, and it will likely do so before U.S. oil producers can fill the void.

Then there's Bitcoin, which, like oil, seems unstoppable. Cramer felt that tomorrow could be a peak in cryptocurrency, as the much-anticipated Bitcoin ETF isn't enough to keep prices this high on its own.

Over on Action Alerts PLUS, Chris Versace and Bob Lang talk about China's economy, crude oil, supply chain woes and, on the positive side, Walmart's  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report month-long savings event, "Black Friday Deals for Days." Get more of their trading ideas and investing insights at Action Alerts PLUS.

Next, there's big tech. It's easy to see why some tech stocks, like Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report are heading higher, but it doesn't make sense that Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report is rallying as well given recent revelations.

Finally, there's housing, where Zillow's  (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report 9.3% plunge Monday tells us that housing is bad. But then again, the share price of every home builder tells us it's good, despite the rising cost of every commodity that goes into a home, which is of course, bad.

TheStreet Recommends

One of these sides has to be wrong. The only problem is, no one knows which side yet.

Cramer Does His Homework

In his "Homework" segment, Cramer followed up Accolade  (ACCD) , the healthcare technology company that had stumped him during an earlier show. 

Accolade is a personalized health platform that aims to be a one-stop shop for employees' health and benefit needs. By all accounts, the company has a total addressable market of $216 billion and is seeing accelerating revenue growth with expanding margins. What's not to love?

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Well, for starters, health tech has fallen out of style on the Wall Street fashion show, as investors have turned against growth companies that aren't profitable. That's why shares of Accolade have plunged 19% over the past six months. Accolade is not alone, others in the space, like ShareCare SHCR, are off 34% for the year. Clearly, the trend is not your friend.

Additionally, Accolade made two acquisitions this year that further riled investors. With shares still trading for 11 times sales, Accolade is just too risky. Cramer suggested GoodRx  (GDRX) - Get GoodRx Holdings Inc. Report, Doximity  (DOCS) - Get DOXIMITY, INC. Report or even UnitedHealth Group  (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report, which just reported blowout earnings, as more stable investments.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Amazon Lead
MARKETS

Amazon Hiring 150,000 Seasonal Workers Amid Record US Labor Shortage, Surging Wages

How to Bet on A Dish and DirecTV Merger
INVESTING

Dish Files FCC Complaint Against TV Station Owner Tegna

Redwire Lead
INVESTING

Deporre: Redwire Has Space to Grow

Cannabis Producer Hexo Falls on Analyst Downgrade
INVESTING

Hexo Co-Founder Resigns as CEO Following Activist Letter

US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

US Steel Stock Slumps On Double Downgrade From Morgan Stanley

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
INVESTING

Deporre: Bulls Regaining Momentum as Earnings Roll In

Goldman Sachs Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Goldman Sachs, Apple

Disney Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday: Disney, Zillow, Biogen