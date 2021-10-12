Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/12: Workday, Texas Instruments, Apple

Don't feel bad if you're having trouble figuring out this market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Even the pros are baffled by the market's recent moves. All you really need to know is that we're not at the bottom yet, which means all we can do is sit and wait.

Why is the market turning into a giant land of confusion? It's because many of the things investors are worried about are hard to comprehend. We all hear about supply-chain disruptions, but what does that really mean? In many cases, it doesn't have anything to do with moving goods from one place to another, but rather the fact that companies were caught off guard by rising demand and simply didn't order enough products.

We're also worried about the trucker shortage, but in reality, that should be called a "we don't want to pay more" crisis. Transportation companies need to pay more or face the alternative, Cramer said, and the alternative is going out of business.

With so many crosscurrents, it's impossible to know what to buy or sell. Last week, we were told the cloud stocks were the worst place to be with inflation on the rise. Today, the cloud stocks rallied, with Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report up 1.3%. The semiconductor stocks should be minting money given the shortages we're seeing, but both Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report and Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Texas Instruments Incorporated Report fell on weaker outlooks because they can't make enough chips.

Even shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report fell 1.4%, despite that company's continued strong performance.

With all of these seemingly random, themeless moves, there's only one thing you can do, Cramer concluded: wait it out.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.