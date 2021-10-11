Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/11: Kraft Heinz, Emerson Electric

Jim Cramer says investors need to give the economy more time. He's not worried about a stagnant economy; he thinks capitalism is the cure.

Most money mangers think all is lost when it comes to our economy, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers not to panic and give our economy more time. The results, he said, could surprise you.

If you listen to the pundits and the bears for more than two minutes, you're likely to hear the word stagflation, that horrible combination of rising inflation and a stagnant economy. The last time we saw stagflation was in the 1970s, Cramer explained, but today is nothing like the 1970s. Why? Because today, we have COVID.

Yes, it's true that prices are rising, and has Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Report showed us today, consumers might've to get used to higher prices for some things.

But Cramer noted that what our economy really needs is time. We need more time to beat COVID, more time for workers to go back to work, more time to get our chemical plants back online and more time to work out the mess at our ports. COVID has disrupted just about everything, Cramer said, and once the Delta variant subsides, many of our problems will will too.

As for things like our ongoing semiconductor shortage, capitalism will be the solution. Once prices rise enough for the chips that aren't being made, it'll make economic sense to open new foundries to meet demand.

We don't really have a stagnant economy, Cramer concluded. What we have is an economy that's desperate to get back to normal. We just need to be patient.

Executive Decision: Emerson Electric

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Lal Karsanbhai, president and CEO of Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report, which today announced an $11 billion merger with Aspen Technology (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report. Shares of Emerson closed down 2.5%.

Karsanbhai said he's very excited about the merger with Aspen. He said Emerson is contributing $6 billion for a 55% stake in the combined company, which will give them great exposure to the high-growth industrial software space. They will be optimized for the future, he said, with great opportunities for organic growth and additional mergers and acquisitions.

The name of the game for Emerson is value creation over time, Karsanbhai explained, and Emerson is now positioned to deliver value in many new industries.

One of those opportunities is hydrogen fuels. Karsanbhai said the technology to make green hydrogen is ready and Emerson is ready to follow the investment dollars to make it a reality.

Finally, when asked about labor prices and shortages, Karsanbhai admitted that labor remains a challenge. He said "people are tired" after dealing with the pandemic and that makes maintaining staff levels difficult.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.