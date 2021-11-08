Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/8: Nucor, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia

It's a new world on Wall Street, a world where investing in the obvious is worth big bucks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday.

In the old days, the professional investors were in charge, Cramer explained. That meant getting ahead of the trade by buying the rumor and selling the news. But in today's world, individual investors are in control, which means when you see good news, you buy good news.

Today, we saw a lot of good-news buying.

Case in point: Nucor (NUE) - Get Nucor Corporation Report, the steel maker Cramer had been recommending ahead of an auto recovery. Monday, Nucor shot up 3.6%, not because of autos, but because of infrastructure spending. This trade would have been too obvious for professional money managers, but it made a lot of money for retail investors.

Other infrastructure stocks on the move today included Vulcan Materials (VMC) - Get Vulcan Materials Company Report and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) - Get Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Report, which rose 4.9% and 3.0% respectively. There were also big gains in obvious names like Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report, up 4%, and Deere and Co. (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report, up 1.5%.

The "obvious" trade extended beyond just infrastructure. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report both rallied on product announcements, while American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report rose on the lifting of international travel restrictions.

So the next time you hear good news and think you're too late, think again. You might be just in time to make some big gains.

Executive Decision: The Container Store

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Satish Malhotra, president and CEO of The Container Store (TCS) - Get The Container Store Group, Inc. Report, the housewares retailer that just posted strong earnings that included 11% same-store sales growth.

Malhotra explained that he joined The Container Store because of the culture, values and the passion that emanates from its stores. It is the only retailer that dedicates over 10,000 SKUs to home organization and storage, and it has a terrific custom closet business as well.

The Container Store is about a lot more than just products, Malhotra added. The company offers plenty of services as well, including installation and in-home organizers. Many people just don't know how to organize their lives, Malhotra said, which is why he sees the addressable market as bigger than $20 billion.

When asked about supply chain issues, Malhotra said The Container Store isn't immune to rising materials costs, transportation and labor shortages, but it has a great team that's been able to mitigate these pressures thus far.

