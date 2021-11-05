Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/5: PayPal, AMC Entertainment, Nvidia

Friday was a great day for the stocks market, but can this rosy action continue into next week? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers that if earnings reports stay strong, the rally is likely to continue.

Cramer's game plan for next week begins on Monday when he'll be watching the earnings of PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, along with chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report. He said PayPal is likely to be under pressure, but both of the semiconductors should remain red hot.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll hear from Cramer favs Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report, Upstart (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings Inc. Report and DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report, all of which should be strong.

Wednesday brings earnings from more Cramer favs, including Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report, coffee chain Dutch Bros (BROS) - Get DUTCH BROS INC. Report and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, along with an analyst meeting from Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report. Only Disney is likely to see some selling, even if the company delivers on earnings.

Then on Thursday we'll hear from retailer Tapestry (TPR) - Get Tapestry, Inc. Report and outdoor equipment maker Yeti (YETI) - Get YETI Holdings, Inc. Report. Cramer was bullish on these stocks as well.

Finally, on Friday, we'll end the week with Astra-Zeneca (AZN) - Get Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR Report, a drugmaker that's gotten lost in war against COVID. We'll also get the first public results from Warby Parker (WRBY) - Get Warby Parker Report, a stock which Cramer said he remains very skeptical of.

Executive Decision: Carvana

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ernie Garcia, chairman and CEO of Carvana (CVNA) - Get Carvana Co. Class A Report, the used car retailer that saw its earnings crimped due to supply constraints. Shares of Carvana opened sharply lower on the news, but managed to end the day flat.

Garcia said Carvana continues to see lots of demand, which is a good thing, but a shortage of vehicles continues to be a problem. When asked how long that shortage might last, Garcia said they've always struggled finding enough cars due to their fast growth, but this time might take awhile given how the entire supply chain has been affected.

Turning to the topic of labor costs, Garcia said Carvana's inspection centers have become very efficient at inspecting, fixing and preparing cars for resale at consistent prices. So far, labor has not been an issue.

Finally, when asked about competition, Garcia noted that auto retail hasn't changed in decades, which leaves a lot of room for innovation. Carvana aims to simplify the car buying journey for its customers, and that offers a lot of value.

Off the Charts

In a Friday edition of "Off The Charts", Cramer checked in with colleague Carolyn Boroden over the charts of PayPal and Mastercard.

Boroden first looked at a weekly chart of PayPal, noting that the stock has floors of support between $220 and $224, and also between $199 and $203. She felt if the stock can hold above these floors, a rally to $255 is possible.

Boroden wasn't quite ready to pounce, however. A daily chart of the 5-day exponential moving average and the 13-day exponential moving average did not signal a crossover event -- at least not yet.

Similarly, a weekly chart of Mastercard showed floors better $321 and $324 a share, along with $313 and $315 a share. The daily chart showed the critical timing window, when things are likely to change, falls now, between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7.

If both stocks can hold above their floors, Boroden said she'd then be looking for a buying trigger.

