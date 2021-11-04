Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/4: Gridlock Is Good for Stocks

Don't underestimate the benign nature of this market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. After this week's election results, Wall Street no longer needs to worry about Washington, D.C., Cramer said, and that's great news for stocks.

It may be hard to remember, but just a year ago, investors has a host of worries about what might happen as Joe Biden was sworn in as president. It was largely assumed that Democrats would usher in higher income taxes, higher capital gains taxes and would boost the dividend tax rate. There were fears of a crackdown on drug prices, increased banking regulations and more scrutiny of big tech.

Many pundits also worried that health insurers would come under fire, billionaires would see higher taxes and interest rates would soar, all of which would lead to diminished stock ownership and an inevitable bear market.

Oh, what a difference a year makes.

For all of the rhetoric in Washington, none of these fears have yet come to pass. And with Republicans seeing strong results in this week's elections, it's clear the Democrats must move even more to the center if they have any hopes of surviving next year's challengers.

Wall Street loves a divided government and endless gridlock, Cramer reminded viewers. That's because the status quo is a known entity with no surprises. After this week, we're likely to see even more gridlock, which explains stocks at all-time highs with the VIX volatility index near its lows.