Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/29: Omicron, Amazon,  Netflix

Panic is never an investing strategy, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday, as he reviewed Friday's Omicron-inspired selloff. This is a market that wants to be bought, especially on the dips, Cramer explained, and that's why those who sold on Friday out of fear lost money Monday.

We still don't know a lot about the latest COVID variant, but we've seen this movie before. Unlike the original strain, we now have the ability to produce vaccines in months, and we also have COVID treatments that can keep people out of the hospital. That's why there are no signs of lockdowns to contain Omicron, which helps the markets quickly rebound off their Friday lows.

The final reason Cramer said he's not worried about Omicron is that it imposes no systemic risks to the markets. That was not the case during the 2008 financial crisis, but it is the case today.

"Good things can still happen," Cramer reminded viewers, especially when we have Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report looking out for us.

From Selloffs to Great Deals

There's always a bull market somewhere, Cramer says, and that's even true if Omicron creates another economic slowdown with continued mask-wearing and social distancing. There are a lot of companies that are immune to a slowdown, and those are the stocks investors should be looking at during selloffs like we saw on Friday.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is the first stock to come to mind. Amazon does great when consumers are scared to shop at the mall and when companies are flocking to the crowd at a record pace. Then there's Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, another cloud giant that also has an enterprise software upgrade cycle to benefit from. Cramer added Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report to his list as well, as cybersecurity will never go out of style.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report are up 32% for the year, as new content continues to drive new subscribers.

In addition to the technology, Cramer said no one ever went wrong investing in American Electric Power (AEP) - Get American Electric Power Company, Inc. Report. He also recommended UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report and Centene (CNC) - Get Centene Corporation Report in the healthcare sector. For investors looking to housing, Cramer recommended both Lennar (LENNAR) and Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Toll Brothers, Inc. Report.

Finally, in the retail sector, Cramer said he's consider Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report, Tractor Supply (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, all of which have been proven to have the staying power to beat the pandemic.

Watch the Reopening Stocks

If Omicron turns out to be better than feared, investors need to be prepared to invest in the reopening stocks. That means having a shopping list at the ready.

Among Cramer's favorite reopening names were travel and leisure stocks like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report and Marriott (MAR) - Get Marriott International, Inc. Class A Report, all of which can be bought on any weakness. Cramer was also a fan of Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report after speaking with the CEO recently, along with American Eagle (AEO) - Get American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Report.

Electric vehicles remain red hot, and Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report only competition at scale is shaping up to be Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report.

Two stocks investors should avoid, at least for now, are Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report. Cramer said he got Disney wrong, as theme parks remain derailed by COVID and growth at Disney+ has left investors unimpressed. As for Wynn, it got hit with the triple-play of Delta, a gambling crackdown in China and now Omicron, all of which have beaten the stock mercilessly. These stocks will eventually recover, Cramer said, but the bottom is not yet at hand.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.