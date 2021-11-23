Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/23: Nvidia, Microsoft, Roblox

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are fresh off new highs, but there is some carnage beneath the surface, particularly in tech. Jim Cramer told his “Mad Money” viewers Tuesday that he wanted to take a closer look at some of these names.

Starting from the top, he highlighted the best-of-breed companies that haven’t done anything wrong. Earnings and guidance were strong, but the stocks are still caught up in the selling pressure, he said.

That’s companies like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and Cloudflare (NET) - Get Cloudflare Inc Class A Report.

Give these stocks a few days and they should be on the mend, he reasoned.

Next are the stocks that “act horrendously” but are actually “great companies,” Cramer said. That’s Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report, Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report, Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report.

As competition heats up, these stocks are struggling. Take your time with these and let the sellers exhaust themselves.

Then there are the companies with strong earnings, but with somewhat conservative guidance that hurts the stocks. Those would be names like Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Report and Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report.

They are actually doing really well, but more selling pressure may be coming in these names and it might be hard for them to get back to the highs, Cramer acknowledged.

Lastly, there’s stocks like Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, Twilio (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report and Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report. These stocks are “in the penalty box,” he said.

While it may be too late to sell now, we might not see any meaningful rebounds in these types of stocks until they report earnings again.