Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/22: Morgan Stanley, Centene, J&J

Jim Cramer's got his sights set on these stocks with terrific earnings and bargain prices.

It's time to circle the wagons around great companies with weak stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. That's because money managers are rotating out of their technology stocks with big gains and back into the weaker S&P 500 names.

There's no denying that buying technology stocks makes sense right now. Tech is immune to inflation and COVID, and it has little to no supply chain issues. But eventually, tech runs too far, too fast, and that makes everything non-tech a lot less expensive.

That's what happened Monday, as money managers began locking in their tech winnings and circling back to other sectors, where the earnings are just as good, but the stocks are a lot cheaper.

Cramer offered up four such stocks he'd be buying. He said all of these companies reported terrific earnings, but have since seen their stocks fall through no fault of their own.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report remains a great financial company, but its stock now trades for less that 12 times earnings. Then there's health plan provide Centene (CNC) - Get Centene Corporation Report, which offers growth and a stock buyback program. Shares of Centene now trade for just 14 times earnings.

It was just a week ago that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report announced it was splitting into two, giving investors a great pharma company that will no longer be weighed down by a lumbering consumer products division. Yet after a quick spike, shares has fallen below where the announcement was made. Cramer called JNJ a steal with a 2.7% dividend yield.

Finally, there's UPS (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report, the delivery giant with shares that trade for just 16 times earnings, despite going into what will be a lucrative holiday shipping season.

