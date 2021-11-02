Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Avis Budget Group, Bed Bath & Beyond

Wednesday we'll hear again from the Federal Reserve, and Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. If the market goes down, he'd be a buyer.

Cramer said Tuesday evening that there are many pundits who are critical of the Fed, and chairman Jay Powell, accusing him of being too soft on inflation. But Cramer reminded viewers that most of the inflation we're seeing is due to shortages, and shortages can't be fixed by destroying the economy with higher interest rates.

Case in point, the blowout earnings from Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report, the rental car giant that posted $10.74 a share in earnings even the analysts were only looking for $6.52. Shares of Avis immediately doubled as short sellers were blown out of the water and forced to sell.

Avis's results had nothing to do with interest rates and everything to do with the fact that America is out of cars and without semiconductors, we can't make more of them. That makes companies like Avis, which have lots of cars, a lot more valuable.

The rise in home prices, and everything that goes into a home, is also being driven by shortages. And while its true that rising interest rates will curb demand, it won't make up for the millions of new homes America needs after decades of under-building.

Rising food prices also won't be fixed with higher interest rates, it will be fixed by finding more truckers to move the food from warehouses to store shelves.

All of these issues can only be fixed by time, Cramer concluded and Jay Powell knows that. That's why Cramer's so bullish and why he'd be a buyer on any Fed-induced weakness tomorrow. The bears and inflation hawks will be out in force tomorrow, but as the shorts of Avis and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report learned today, good news can be very bad for your portfolio if you're on the wrong side of the trade.

Executive Decision: DuPont

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ed Breen, executive chairman and CEO of DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report, the chemical maker that saw its shares surge 9% after posting strong earnings and announcing the acquisition of Rogers Corp. for $5.2 billion.

Breen said DuPont has been on a five-year journey to transform itself and Tuesday's announcement of the acquisition is the last big move in that plan. Rogers gives DuPont exposure into several fast-growing end markets, including 5G wireless, consumer electronics along with clean energy and wind turbines. The combined company will be faster growing, with better gross margins and far less cyclical than in the past.

DuPont has a stable of great, trusted brands, Breen continued. They include Tyvek and Corian, which are critical for housing and construction, and Kevlar, which helps keep our military and law enforcement safe. DuPont is also making strides in automotive, a segment which is growing at 15%.

Breen was bullish on DuPont's outlook as the world's economies continues to recover. He said everything from autos to construction to manufacturing is slowly recovering.

