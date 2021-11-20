Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/19: Zoom, Best Buy, Dollar Tree

When you buy a stock, you're making a bet on the future, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. That's why it's so important to understand what the future will look like. That's also why Cramer spent all week in San Francisco, interviewing tech company CEOs to learn about what's coming next.

There are a lot of companies that aren't impacted by supply chain woes, and next week's game plan is full of them. On Monday, we'll hear from Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report, the pandemic darling that's seen its shares decline as of late, something Cramer said is a buying opportunity.

On Tuesday, Cramer was all about the bulls. He expects great earnings from three great retailers, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report and Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report. Cramer also expects good news from Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Analog Devices, Inc. Report and Dell (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report.

Then on Wednesday, we'll get the latest durable goods orders, and Cramer is hoping for some easing on the inflation front.

Thanksgiving Day and Friday are the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

Executive Decision: Palo Alto Networks

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report, the cybersecurity giant with shares that rose another 2% in Friday's session.

Arora explained that with everyone moving to the cloud, it was vital for Palo Alto to have a world-class cloud security platform and that's what it's been working hard to build. Palo Alto is now the largest cloud security provider.

But security today involves a lot more than just the cloud. With so many people working from home, Palo Alto needs to protect people everywhere. That's why it's expanded into home security with routers that have security built in.

Arora noted that this was his company's best first quarter in five years and just proves that companies are finally beginning to take security seriously. According to research, when a hacker discovers a vulnerability, you have up to five hours to patch it and protect yourself. Palo Alto allows companies to move with that kind of speed.

Cybersecurity is the biggest risk companies face in today's world, Arora concluded, and that's why boards of directors need to be well versed on the threats and the solutions.

