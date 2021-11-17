Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Look Out Tesla - Breaking Down the Biggest EV-Makers by Market Cap
Look Out Tesla - Breaking Down the Biggest EV-Makers by Market Cap
Publish date:

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/17: Affirm, Walmart, Rivian

Companies with a clear mission are companies worth a closer look, says Jim Cramer.
Author:

A business on a mission is a business with a higher stock price, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, as he continued his week-long tour of San Francisco. Making money might be all that matters on Wall Street, Cramer said, but out in Silicon Valley, they answer to a higher calling.

There are many examples of how companies on a mission are winning. Earlier this week, Cramer spoke to Affirm  (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report holdings, which is taking on high-interest credit cards with a model that's better for everyone. Then there's Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, which told us Tuesday that it's doing right by customers by keeping prices low, even if it cuts into the company's margins. That news didn't sit well with shareholders, but Walmart has no plans to stray from its mission.

There are plenty of examples like these in Silicon Valley, include Square  (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report, which is on a mission to empower small businesses with better payment options, Airbnb  (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report, which helps homeowners make a little extra by renting out spare rooms, and DoorDash  (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report, which supports individuals and local restaurants.

You don't have to be Rivian  (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report, on a mission of cleaner skies, to make a difference, Cramer concluded. These are the companies that attract the attention, attract the best talent and are doing well by doing good.

TheStreet Recommends

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Staples May Have Beat on Earnings but Its Store Business Remains in Pretty Awful Shape
INVESTING

Fans Get Salty About Staples Center Name Change to Crypto

PRNews_MCR_Aerial2
INVESTING

Would You Buy This $20M Ranch in Montana Being Auctioned With No Reserve?

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

McDonald's Launches McDelivery Via DoorDash, Uber Eats

Chobani Lead
INVESTING

Greek Yogurt Maker Chobani Files To Go Public in IPO Listing

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS

Stocks Close Lower on Inflation Fears, Visa Weighs on Dow

Bobby Kotick Lead
INVESTING

Shareholders Call for CEO's Resignation Following 'Frat Boy' Report

Free Cash Flow Top Image
F

What Is Free Cash Flow? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Please Don’t Be Surprised by the Fade in Lucid Motors Stock