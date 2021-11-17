Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/17: Affirm, Walmart, Rivian

A business on a mission is a business with a higher stock price, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, as he continued his week-long tour of San Francisco. Making money might be all that matters on Wall Street, Cramer said, but out in Silicon Valley, they answer to a higher calling.

There are many examples of how companies on a mission are winning. Earlier this week, Cramer spoke to Affirm (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report holdings, which is taking on high-interest credit cards with a model that's better for everyone. Then there's Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, which told us Tuesday that it's doing right by customers by keeping prices low, even if it cuts into the company's margins. That news didn't sit well with shareholders, but Walmart has no plans to stray from its mission.

There are plenty of examples like these in Silicon Valley, include Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report, which is on a mission to empower small businesses with better payment options, Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report, which helps homeowners make a little extra by renting out spare rooms, and DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report, which supports individuals and local restaurants.

You don't have to be Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report, on a mission of cleaner skies, to make a difference, Cramer concluded. These are the companies that attract the attention, attract the best talent and are doing well by doing good.

