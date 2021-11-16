Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/15: Tesla, Rivian, Square

Hard to believe, but it's been almost two years since Jim Cramer broadcast Mad Money from CNBC's West Coast headquarters in San Fransisco. But today, he's back and is beginning a week's worth of shows in what he called "the heart of innovation."

There are a lot of themes Cramer plans to explore this week, including how companies are utilizing artificial intelligence to replace hard-to-find workers to perform critical tasks. He's also very interested in learning more about the metaverse and which companies are gearing up to play big roles in it.

Electric vehicles startups continue to jockey for who will become the next Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, which is why Cramer is paying close attention to companies like Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report.

There will of course be conversations regarding cybersecurity as well as talks about the disruption in finance, with companies like Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report.

Finally, Cramer said his big focus on the West Coast is always the notion of "doing well by doing good" and working to become elements of social change.

Look for all of these topics, and more, all this week.

Executive Decision: Five9

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9 (FIVN) - Get Five9 Inc. Report, the contact center software provider with shares up 11.3% over the past week after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.

Trollope explained that contact centers are a company's front door where customers come to interact with them in a digital manner. For as much talk as there's been about digital transformations, there are still plenty of companies that have yet to upgrade their customer service operations to a modern software platform.

Five9 plans to lay out their five-year plan to analysts later this week at their analyst day. Trollope said they'll explain how traditional phone trees, call centers and awful hold music can quickly be replaced with conversational virtual assistants that provide a "delightful experience" for both company and customer.

Using Five9's platform, companies like Under Armour (UA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class C Report are building direct connections with customers and are able to understand why customers are calling in, what problems they're having and what the sentiment of those calls are when they end.

