Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/12: Rivian, Walmart, Nvidia

Look for signs of opportunity during next week's trading, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. It's likely that the short sellers will continue betting against the wrong stocks, he said, and that means big gains when they're forced to cover their positions.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts, as it often does, on Monday when he'll be watching crude oil prices to see if a top in oil finally materializes. He'll also be watching the Lucid Motors IPO on the heels of Rivian's (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report successful launch.

On Tuesday, the highlights include Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report. Cramer was bearish on both retailers, as Walmart's chart indicates a double top, and Home Depot's expectations are too high to meet. He suggested buying rival Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Report, which reports on Wednesday, on any weakness.

Speaking on Wednesday, we'll hear from Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, and Cramer was bullish on all three.

The retail earnings continue on Thursday with Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report and Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report both reporting what Cramer expects to be good numbers. He was also bullish on Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report, Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report, Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report and cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report.

Friday is Foot Locker (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report and Cramer said if this company can't put up spectacular earnings in this perfect environment, he'll never speak of it again.

