Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Tesla vs. Rivian: By the Numbers
Tesla vs. Rivian: By the Numbers
Publish date:

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/12: Rivian, Walmart, Nvidia

From crude oil prices to quarterly reports for key retailers, Jim Cramer has the game plan for next week.
Author:

Look for signs of opportunity during next week's trading, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. It's likely that the short sellers will continue betting against the wrong stocks, he said, and that means big gains when they're forced to cover their positions.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts, as it often does, on Monday when he'll be watching crude oil prices to see if a top in oil finally materializes. He'll also be watching the Lucid Motors IPO on the heels of Rivian's  (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report successful launch.

On Tuesday, the highlights include Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Home Depot  (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report. Cramer was bearish on both retailers, as Walmart's chart indicates a double top, and Home Depot's expectations are too high to meet. He suggested buying rival Lowe's  (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Report, which reports on Wednesday, on any weakness.

Speaking on Wednesday, we'll hear from Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, Cisco Systems  (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report and Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, and Cramer was bullish on all three.

TheStreet Recommends

The retail earnings continue on Thursday with Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report and Macy's  (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report both reporting what Cramer expects to be good numbers. He was also bullish on Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report, Intuit  (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report, Workday  (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report and cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report.

Friday is Foot Locker  (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report and Cramer said if this company can't put up spectacular earnings in this perfect environment, he'll never speak of it again.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Darkened photo of falling poker chips with text overlay that reads "What Are Blue Chip Stocks?"
B

What Is a Blue-Chip Stock? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Darkened, bird's-eye-view photo of a city's buildings with text overlay that reads "What Is a Put option?"
P

What Is a Put Option? Definition, Examples & Trading Strategies

A businessman inflating an image of money with the text overlay "What Is Inflation? Definition, Formula, & What It Means for You"
I

What Is Inflation? Definition, Formula, & What It Means For You

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Cut to Neutral on Valuation as Stock Price Jumps 50% Since August

American Tower, Cyrusone Are Heading Higher Says American Assets CEO
INVESTING

Data Center Firm CyrusOne to Reportedly Go Private in $10 Billion Sale

Closing Bell: Wall Street Closes in Red as Financial, Energy Sectors Drag Stocks Lower
STOCKS

Stocks End Higher on Johnson & Johnson Spin-Off, Down for the Week

Toshiba Spinoff Speculation Sees Stock Soar
STOCKS

'About To Have Lots Of Company': Market Reacts to Toshiba Split

Shopify Surges on Strong First-Quarter Earnings Report
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Blink Charging, Shopify, DoorDash