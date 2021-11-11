Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Everything You Need to Know Before Rivian Goes Public
Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/10: Rivian, Tesla, Amazon

Jim Cramer says there are many investors who believe Rivian will become the next Tesla and they're willing to buy in at any price.
It's not every day you get to see a $100 billion company being born, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, but that's what we witnessed after the successful IPO of Rivian  (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report, the electric truck maker that, to date, has only delivered 156 vehicles.

The action in Rivian, which ended its first day up a solid 29%, was partially fueled by the true believers. There are many investors who believe Rivian will become the next Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and they're willing to buy in at any price. This notion may seem like overly-wishful thinking, but Rivian has serious backers, including Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, which holds a 12% stake in the company, and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, which owns 20%.

Amazon, in particular, is interesting, Cramer noted, as the company has already committed to buy as many electric vans as Rivian can produce. But there's more to Rivian's successful first day than just optimism. There's also market mechanics.

Cramer reminded viewers that when money managers want to pile into a hot-new IPO, they need to first raise cash, and that means selling the rest of the market. These funds can never get all of the shares they want, so they're often forced to complete their positions in the open market, which is why you'll often see IPOs rise on their first day, only to fall in the days that follow.

These basic market mechanics are why Rivian managed to buck the trend, while the rest of the market retreated after the latest Consumer Price Index was indeed as bad as we feared.

