Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Ford, Meta, Microsoft

Now that we've finally reached the promised land of November, it's time to double down on the "anointed" stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Anointed stocks are those the big money managers will be buying on the dips, and they all need to be on your shopping list.

The first big theme is electric vehicles. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shot up another 8.4% Monday, but they're not the only game in town. On Semiconductor (ON) - Get ON Semiconductor Corporation Report rose 14.4%, and Cramer was also a fan of Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) - Get NXP Semiconductors NV Report and the upcoming Rivian IPO.

The next big theme in money managers' minds is the environment. That's why shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report soared 8.8%. Cramer also recommended Enphase Energy (ENPH) - Get Enphase Energy, Inc. Report.

The third big theme, the metaverse. That means investing in stocks like Meta (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, along with Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Unity Software (U) - Get UNITY SOFTWARE, INC. Report.

Then there's the cloud, where stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report, Nvidia, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report and Snowflake (SNOW) - Get SNOWFLAKE, INC. Report should be on your shopping list.

Cramer called out the bull market in energy as his final anointed theme. That means investing in Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company Report and Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report.

All of these will be winners throughout the rest of the year, Cramer proclaimed. The big money managers and hedge funds will be buying, and you should be, too.

Executive Decision: GXO Logistics

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Malcolm Wilson, CEO of GXO Logistics (GXO) - Get GXO Logistics Inc. Report, the warehouse and logistics company that just delivered a five-cents-a-share earnings beat and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of GXO, which was recently spun off from its parent XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report, are up 56% over the past three months.

Wilson said business remains strong at GXO and his company is hard at work, delivering reliable services to their customers ahead of the peak shopping season. GXO signed $1 billion worth of new business this quarter and almost $4 billion so far this year. With the average term of their contracts being five years, Wilson said GXO has excellent visibility into the future.

GXO is in growth mode. The company is currently adding 10,000 new employees to its team and is pairing that with tons of automation and robotics at its facilities for maximum efficiency.

The trend in logistics today is to place products close to your end customers, and that's exactly what GXO allows customers to do. The company is building 75 new warehouse facilities in major markets, so customers can offer same-day and next-day delivery on more products.

Cramer said every time you hear about supply chain issues, think about how companies like GXO are profiting from it.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.