Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Alibaba, Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash

The old adage "Sell in May and go away" needs to be retired, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. That's because stocks are poised to keep climbing after today's employment report came out far weaker than expected. Weak employment is bad news for our economy, but it's great news for stocks, as it means interest rates will stay low for a little while longer.

That's why Cramer's game plan for next week starts off on Monday with earnings from Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, which should provide a read on food and commodity inflation. Meanwhile, Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report and Marriott International (MAR) - Get Report will tell us how the reopening is going. Cramer advised steering clear of Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, as no one yet knows the correct value for this newly-minted direct listing.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll hear from Palantir (PLTR) - Get Report and TV-maker Vizio (VZIO) - Get Report. Cramer expects good things from Palantir, but worried the chip shortage could clip Vizio's earnings.

Wednesday brings earnings from three Cramer's favs, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report, dating app Bumble (BMBL) - Get Report and hydroponics retailer GrowGeneration (GRWG) - Get Report.

Then on Thursday, we'll get earnings from some reopening winners like Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report and DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report. CoinBase (COIN) - Get Report also reports, but Cramer said the true value of this stock remains a mystery.

Finally, on Friday, we'll get the latest retail sales number, which may be weak like employment was this Friday, but it's not likely.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in DIS.