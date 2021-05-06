Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Rebound and Recovery

Jim Cramer says that between stimulus programs and vaccines, it looks like the American economy has weathered the worst of COVID.

Sometimes, reality can be a lot better than our expectations, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Last year, in the depths of the pandemic, no one thought that science would prevail over COVID-19 so quickly, or that our economy could sustain so many shutdowns and supply chain interruptions.

As the pandemic wore on, pundits began to speculate on what shape the recovery would take. First, they predicted an L-shaped recovery with no upside. Later, they thought we might see a W-shaped recovery with a surge from stimulus payments, followed by a second decline.

But while investors speculated, consumers took their stimulus checks and invested in their homes, paid down debt and boosted their savings. Younger people invested their checks in the stock market. And eventually, American science prevailed, creating highly effective vaccines in less than a year.

What we ended up with wasn't an L, or a W, or a U or even a V, but rather a "Super-V," where it appears stocks are much better off than they were before the pandemic. The implications of such a strong recovery are only now becoming obvious, Cramer said, and that's why stocks are able to continue powering higher.

Executive Decision: Papa John's

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer declared a bull market in pizza after speaking with Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John's Pizza (PZZA) - Get Report, which just posted a 34-cents-a-share earnings beat that sent shares soaring 7.3%.

Lynch said that Papa John's was one of the first companies to pioneer online pizza delivery over 15 years ago. Today, 70% of their business comes from digital. He said customers get a great experience online and once they've tried it, they come back for the loyalty program and more.

Lynch added that during the pandemic, Papa John's has forged great relationships with delivery services like DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report. "They need trips and we need drivers," he said, making it a win-win for everyone.

Being a technology-driven company, Lynch said Papa John's has excellent insights into their customers and what they like. That helps with innovation and service improvements that other companies simply can't match.

