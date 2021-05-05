Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google

Jim Cramer says FAANG's still got teeth and here's why you shouldn't leave these tech winners behind.

When our booming economy begins to cool, the tech stocks will come roaring back, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That's why it's always prudent to keep a diversified portfolio and never give up on FAANG.

FAANG is Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report.

Yes, it's true, things aren't looking good for the FAANG stocks so far this year. Shares of Amazon are up just 1%, while Apple remains down 3% for the year. Those results can't hold a candle to the industrials like Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report, up 39%, or steelmaker Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, up 75%.

But Cramer said he's not giving up on FAANG and offered up five reasons why it would be a mistake to sell.

First, there is no real FAANG, these are just five separate entities, all with winning pedigrees. Second, while FAANG may be lower in 2021, over the long term, it's no contest. Over past 10 years, Apple has delivered 934% gains and Amazon is up 1,559%.

Third, boom times like now are great, but they never last. The economy will eventually cool and the industrials will fall. Meanwhile, FAANG is built to last. All of these companies have the scale and resources to reinvent themselves time and again.

In fact, Cramer's final reason to own FAANG was because they consistently reinvent themselves. Apple did it with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and now services. Netflix has done it from mail-in DVDs to streaming and original content. Amazon sold books, then everything else, and now web services and advertising. The industrials, on the other hand, well, they still mine metals and make steel.

Executive Decision: Trane Technologies

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Mike Lamach, chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies TT, the climate controls company with shares up 118% over the past year.

Lamach said that after spinning out from Ingersoll Rand (IR) - Get Report, they looked at their company as a startup, organizing and investing for innovation and profits. As we've seen over the past year, indoor air quality have never been more important. So, too, has refrigeration for things like vaccines. Trane has been at the forefront of innovation, creating all-new freezer technologies to keep vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report at subzero temperatures.

Trade is also on a mission to save the environment. Nearly one-third of all carbon emissions stem from HVAC and refrigeration systems, Lamach noted, and Trane is working on systems to eliminate those emissions.

"Profits over purpose," has always been the mantra of corporations, Lamach said, but at Trane, investors don't have to choose, they can have both.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, FB, AAPL, GOOGL.