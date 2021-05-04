Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs, Nucor, Kroger

Jim Cramer says it's a good thing investors are still willing to buy high-quality stocks on weakness.

We're in a forgiving stock market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Despite what seems like daily changes in leadership, investors are still willing to buy high-quality stocks on weakness, and that's a good thing.

Tugging the market in different directions Tuesday were Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments that eventually, the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates to cool an overheating economy. These comments are, of course nothing new, but they did appear different than those of Fed Chair Jay Powell just last week.

Remember though that all stocks aren't hurt by inflation. Commodity producers like Freeport McMoRan (FCX) - Get Report, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report and Nucor (NUE) - Get Report all benefit from rising prices, as do chemical makers like DuPont (DD) - Get Report. For the majority of other stocks however, such as grocery stores like Kroger (KR) - Get Report, inflation can be devastating.

The other controversy in the market are the semiconductors. The chip shortage has largely been seen as a good thing. But since it only takes one missing component to bring manufacturers like Ford Motors (F) - Get Report to their knees, the entire industry suffers. Also, when the shortage is resolved, prices could plunge.

Finally, Cramer noted that rising tensions between China and Taiwan have the potential to cripple shipping in the South China Sea.

However, despite these market gyrations, investors are still buying stocks on weakness, which is how we can continue to climb.

Executive Decision: Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Rich Kramer, chairman, president and CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) - Get Report, the tire maker which just posted a 31-cents-a-share earnings beat with a 15% uptick in revenue.

Kramer said technology and innovation has been the key differentiator for Goodyear. When you think of electric vehicles, for example, he said EVs require all-new solutions that can handle the extra weight and torque, while offering an extra-quiet ride and still have the handling and performance characteristics customers have come to expect from Goodyear.

Goodyear is also looking forward to the needs of shared mobility systems like robo-taxis, where speeds are slower, but reliability is essential.

Kramer also commented on the benefits of targeted tariffs, which have stopped illegal dumping and provided a level playing field where everyone can compete equally.

When asked about the supply of rubber, Kramer noted that he's never had a problem getting the raw materials he needs. However, prices are fluctuating as speculators, including China, buy large quantities to store in warehouses for future use.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.