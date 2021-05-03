Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Walmart, Costco

Jim Cramer talks about this big rotational pattern, and which retailers are poised to gain.

Not all stocks can go up at the same time, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. There simply isn't enough money to push everything higher at once, he said, and that's how rotations are born.

For decades, investors have been told that stock picking is too hard and they'd be better off with an index fund. And while Cramer said he agrees that index funds are great for retirement accounts or those with little time or inclination to pick their own stocks, for those that do, stock picking is the place to be.

That's because all it takes to be a great stock picker is to use your powers of observation. We all know consumers are spending again, and that's great news for retailers like Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report.

People are still spending on their homes, which makes Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report a great buy, along with everything that goes into Lowe's, like Whirlpool (WHR) - Get Report appliances and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report tools. RH (RH) - Get Report continues to be a favorite.

Apparel is another hot group, and Cramer suggested names like PVH (PVH) - Get Report, Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report and VF Corp. (VFC) - Get Report.

Then there are the lagging retailers like L Brands (LB) - Get Report, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) - Get Report and Gap Stores (GPS) - Get Report, all of which Cramer recommended.

Cramer said all of these stocks are obvious winners, all you have to do is visit their stores.

Executive Decision: XPO Logistics

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Malcolm Wilson, the current CEO of XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get Report Europe and the incoming CEO for GXO Logistics, which will soon spin off from XPO.

Wilson explained the the current XPO Logistics consists of both transportation and logistics. The transportation components will remain with XPO, while the warehousing and logistics businesses will become the new GXO Logistics, which he will head.

The new GXO will serve 30% of the Fortune 100, Wilson noted, and is driven by three emerging trends. First, is the continued popularity of outsourcing. Second, is e-commerce, which accounts for 40% of GXO's business. Lastly is the trend toward industrial automation and robotics, an area where GXO was a first mover.

When asked how Europe is recovering from the pandemic, Wilson said that in some countries, like the U.K., vaccine progress is similar to that of the U.S., but the majority of Europe should be back to normal in a few months.

