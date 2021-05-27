Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Snowflake, Salesforce, Sonos

Jim Cramer says Wall Street's first reactions are almost always wrong. Investors who rush to judgement lose out.

When it comes to earnings, Wall Street's first reactions are almost always wrong, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Thursday. That's because it takes time to read and evaluate an earnings report, and if you rush to judgement, you risk making mistakes.

Case in point, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, which opened down 4% Thursday, only to close up 4% as analysts took a second look and realized just how strong the company's growth is.

Another company often underestimated is Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, which is why Cramer spoke to chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to learn more.

Benioff said Salesforce just completed their best first quarter ever, with sales, earnings and cash flow all ending better than expected. Customers like Sonos (SONO) - Get Report used Salesforce to drive their direct-to-consumer sales which rose by 84%.

Salesforce is also continuing its march to do well by doing good, focusing on not only profits but also social, cultural and environmental efforts. The company is actively engaged in fighting the pandemic with contact-tracing applications, a vaccine cloud and tools to help companies get their employees back to the office.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.