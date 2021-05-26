Cramer's Mad Money Recap: AMC Entertainment, GameStop

Jim Cramer says stay away from AMC and GameStop -- the WallStreetBets crew is too powerful.

Anyone shorting the stocks of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report or GameStop (GME) - Get Report is out of their mind, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. The WallStreetBets crew is too powerful, Cramer explained, and anyone who dares to bet against these stocks is getting slaughtered.

On the surface, it's easy to see why you would want to short these stocks. Consumers just spent millions upgrading their home theaters over the past year and studio after studio is now releasing movies right to our homes. It's no wonder many consumers are foregoing that $12 popcorn to stay at home. With a debt-laden balance sheet and declining fundamentals, why wouldn't you short it?

But none of this matters to the WellStreetBets crew, the group of stock vigilantes that doesn't know their own strength. Time after time, these die-hard buyers snap up shares at all costs, crushing every short-seller who dares to try. On Wednesday, AMC shares made another astonishing 19.2% move to the upside.

As Cramer acknowledged just how powerful WallStreetBets has become, he offered up some other stocks the group might want to look into. He said BeyondMeat (BYND) - Get Report has 22% of its shares sold short at the moment, yet has incredible growth potential.

Ford (F) - Get Report is another attractive candidate as that company doubles down on EVs after the successful launch of their electric F-150 pickup. Finally, Cramer suggested Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, another heavily shorted stock, would be a good one for WallStreetBets to look into as well.

