Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Southwest, Nucor, Beyond Meat

The stock market runs on cycles, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, and in this market, we've got a ton of them. In fact, there are almost too many mini-bull markets to mention.

First up is the obvious bull market, the reopening stocks. But this group is wide ranging, and includes everything from airlines and cruise lines to hotels, casinos and more. Cramer's favorites include Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

If that weren't enough, there are also bull markets in agriculture, as Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Report told us in their conference call. Steel is also in demand at companies like Nucor (NUE) - Get Report. And even insurance is hot over at Centene (CNC) - Get Report.

The Wall Street Bets crew is still making bets on Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report, a Cramer favorite, while overseas earnings are boosting the results of many consumer and drug stocks.

Still looking for more? Cramer said the home builders are still going strong, with Lennar (LENNAR) and Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report joining retailers like Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report. Speaking of retail, the mall is back, which makes Macy's (M) - Get Report a buy. Cramer also recommended Target (TGT) - Get Report.

Finally, Cramer called out the bull market in semiconductor equipment. We need to make more chips, he said, and companies like Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report can make that happen.

State of the Economy

In a special "State of the Economy" segment, Cramer welcomed U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss the Biden Administration's plan to reduce America's dependence on foreign-made semiconductors by building seven new domestic foundries.

Raimondo said the situation we find ourselves in today didn't happen overnight. For decades, companies opted for low-cost labor and just-in-time inventory, rather than U.S.-made semiconductors. As a result, America's share of chips has fallen from 37% to just 12%, with 0% of those being leading-edge technology. It is now a matter of national security, she said, as well as economically crucial.

Raimondo said the Biden plan is to spread the seven facilities across multiple states, adding resiliency to the system. Not only will these foundries be great for jobs, they will also create demand for math and science education and make America a leader in this vital industry.

When asked if the plan has bipartisan support, Raimondo said simply, "we'll get this done."

Off the Charts: Video Game Stocks

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Bob Lang to see if the video game stocks can keep roaring now that the economy is reopening.

Lang first looked at a daily chart of Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, which just reported blowout earnings. He noted the steady pattern of higher highs and higher lows, denoting a healthy uptrend. He was also positive on the stock's relative strength indicator, or RSI, which confirmed there's more room to run.

Next, Lang looked at a daily chart of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report, another game maker that just under-promised and over-delivered on earnings. He said the stocks' sharp move higher blew past its moving-average resistance and is now above the 50-day moving average on strong volume. He was also bullish on the MACD momentum indicator and strong Chaikin Money Flow (CMF).

Finally, Lang looked at Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, which lost momentum in February, only to rebound after a bullish W-pattern that is leading it to new highs.

