Cramer's Mad Money Recap: IPOs, Cryptocurrencies

Jim Cramer says he's optimistic this bull can run now that it's out from under the pressure of too many IPOs, crypto volatility and consumer uncertainty.

The stock market is set up pretty well for the foreseeable future, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. He offered up seven factors that are helping to drive shares higher.

First is the absence of IPOs. The markets have absorbed a record 485 deals so far this year, and every one of them soaks up capital that can't go somewhere else. Likewise, the demise of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, is also helping to lessen the supply of shares.

The third factor affecting the markets is consumer savings. The American consumer, on average, is is great financial shape, with most having more savings after the pandemic than they had going in.

Fourth, the frenzy over cryptocurrencies is waning, allowing investors to once again focus on stocks. Fears over capital gains taxes also appears to be subsiding, giving a boost to the overall markets.

Lastly, Cramer noted that as earnings season winds down, many companies are spinning up their newly announced share buybacks, helping to reduce their share counts and put a floor under their shares. We're also seeing a nice influx of cash flowing into index funds, helping to lift the major averages.

Cramer said unless something systemic happens, he thinks this rally is likely to continue.

Executive Decision: Martin Marietta Materials

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ward Nye, chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) - Get Report, the aggregates maker with shares up 29% so far in 2021.

Nye stated that 70% of all aggregate usage stems from what they've identified as "mega regions" within the U.S. That's why their recently announced acquisition of Heidelberg Cement's assets in California for $2.3 billion is so valuable. California is one of those mega regions, he said, with Los Angeles alone accounting for 80 million tons a year of aggregates. The deal gives Martin Marietta a great long-term position in this dynamic region of the country.

Outside of California, Nye noted that demand remains strong for everything from warehouses to data centers along many of our nation's largest highways, including I-95 in the East.

When asked whether Martin Marietta needs an infrastructure bill out of Washington, Nye said that while he expects there to eventually be a bill passed, there is more than enough work at the state and local level to compensate if there isn't.

