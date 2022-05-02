Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/2: Coca-Cola, American Express, Visa

When there's no place to hide and every stock is going down at once, that doesn't have anything to do with the companies themselves, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. All investors care about is inflation, Cramer continued, but if you wait for inflation to be broken, it'll be too late to buy.

Today gave investors a chance to buy shares in great American companies at incredible prices. Shares of American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report were slaughtered today, despite the fact the company smashed estimates and told a great reopening story. Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report also beat earnings, but ended the day down 1.8%.

Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report delivered commanding results, but investors were unwilling to reward those results. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report spiked from $177 a share to $186, but quickly slipped back to $177.

Investors are simply paying less for everything, including Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report, which now trades for just eight times earnings, down from nine times earnings. Investors don't care that Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report or UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report had remarkable quarters.



But while the pain in these great American companies isn't over, investors cannot wait forever to buy, Cramer concluded. Once inflation is finally broken, there won't be time to buy. The time to start considering buying is now.

