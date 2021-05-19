TheStreet home
Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Gamestop, Advanced Micro Devices

Jim Cramer says investors should stick with the real winners and leave the meme stocks to speculators.
It's always nice to see investors who do their homework and and act logically get rewarded with excellent gains, while hubris and speculation strike out, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday.

Cramer said he wouldn't be worried about the continued meltdown in the meme stocks, investors should just stay diversified in companies with great earnings.

The stock market is currently made up of two camps. In the first camp are the speculators, those making big bets on meme stocks and cryptocurrencies.

These investors are continuing to get hammered because most of them are only in it for the momentum or are using borrowed money. That's why names like GameStop  (GME) - Get Report plunged 6.5% and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report cratered, down 9.9% by the close.

On the other side of the stock market are the investors, those that are doing their homework, betting on macro trends and companies that are delivering solid earnings. Target  (TGT) - Get Report comes to mind, as this retailer hit it out of the park with their earnings again this quarter, sending shares up 6%. Meanwhile, in the semiconductor space, Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report announced a $4 billion share buyback program that sent those shares up a quick 2.4%.

The contract between these two camps is stark, Cramer concluded, which is why he recommends sticking with the winners and leaving the meme stocks to the speculators.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMD.

