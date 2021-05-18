Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Walmart, Norwegian, Disney

Jim Cramer says interest has shifted from stay-at-home stocks to travel and leisure. Here's how to profit from the transition.

The baton has been passed from the stay-at-home stocks to the travel and leisure names, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But it's still not too late to cash in on the transition, Cramer added, as many of these stocks are only just now getting started.

Tuesday we heard from a number of retailers, including Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Macy's (M) - Get Report, all of which told us that consumers are engaging in America's favorite pastime, shopping. And while Home Depot's shares dipped 1%, Cramer said that only proves that consumers are transitioning from spending on their homes to spending on everything else. What's most interesting to note, however, was Macy's, which told investors one of the hottest categories this quarter was luggage.

That's why Cramer said it's time to buy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report, which finally received approval to sail again. He also recommended Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report as a play on Las Vegas and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report which will profit from the reopening of movies, theme parks and cruises.

Cramer was also bullish on AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report after the company's recent secondary offering of stock. Beauty is also a hot category, with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report making Cramer's list, along with Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report.

As for the rest of the market, it remains hard to read, except for cybersecurity, which is red-hot. One stock that's not red hot is AT&T (T) - Get Report, which plunged 5.8% as shareholders revolted against the company's decision to slash its dividend to help pay for its Warner Media spinoff.

Executive Decision: Raytheon Technologies

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Report, the aerospace and defense contractor that's firing on all cylinders.

Hayes said Raytheon operates in very resilient markets and his company's $150 billion backlog gives them a lot of confidence and visibility into the future. He said given the technologies they offer and the current threat environment, they have a lot to look forward to. Hayes also said commercial air travel is also beginning to pick up, which is a great sign for late 2021 and into next year.

Raytheon has committed to return $20 billion to shareholders during the first four years after their merger is complete and Hayes added that he's very please with their recent Otis (OTIS) - Get Report and Carrier (CARR) - Get Report spinoffs. He said not only have those two companies created a lot of value, they've also been allowed to focus on their business, which unlocks even more value.

When asked about life after the pandemic, Hayes said they've learned that you don't have to be in the office in order to be productive, which is why they're allowing their employees to be flexible going forward. The company plans to shed 25% of its office space in the coming years as a result.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in WMT, DIS.