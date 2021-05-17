Cramer's Mad Money Recap: AT&T, Time Warner and Discovery

Jim Cramer says there are some lessons to be learned from the AT&T-Time Warner deal, and some better deals investors should consider.

The media may be touting AT&T's (T) - Get Report decision to merge Time Warner with Discovery Communications (DISCA) - Get Report as a "transformational deal," but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday that AT&T should've never bought Time Warner in the first place. In fact, he called the original $85 billion transaction one of the dumbest deals in history.

What does a phone company have in common with the media business? Apparently, not much given the final selling price, which includes saddling AT&T with a ton of debt and slashing its dividend by more than half.

Cramer said there were never any synergies in the AT&T-Time Warner merger and the only one who made out was Time Warner. "The whole thing was a clown show."

But there are a few lessons to be learned. First, in corporate America, anything goes, and you'll never hear an apology for losing you a ton of money. Second, never reach for stocks with high dividend yields. As we saw today, big yields get cut. And finally, there are no referees in investing. While AT&T's board of directors could have stopped this ill-fated acquisition, they didn't.

Investors looking for deals that make sense should consider Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report buying Slack (WORK) - Get Report; Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report buying ARM Holdings (ARMH) ; or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report buying Xylinx (XLNX) - Get Report. Salesforce needs Slack to compete with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report. Nvidia needs ARM to break into portable devices. And AMD desperately needs Xylinx to diversify its portfolio.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CRM, NVDA, AMD, MSFT.