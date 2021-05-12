Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Roku, Zoom Video

Jim Cramer looks at growth stocks and reminds investors it's possible to have a great company with a bad stock.

If you own the turbocharged growth stocks, be prepared to take the pain or cut your losses at the next rally, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers on another awful day for the markets.

He said investors must always remember that it's possible to have a great company with a bad stock. It's also possible that bad things can happen to great companies.

Why are the tech and growth stocks seemingly in free fall? In a word, bonds. When inflation heats up, so do bond yields, which makes the future earnings from stocks less attractive. This is even more true for growth stocks, which forego earnings to chase market share instead.

This is called multiple contraction, and it may be a new concept for younger investors but it's something veteran traders know all too well.

For a list of the stocks hardest hit by this multiple contraction, look no further than Cramer's "Woodstocks," a list of stocks owned by Cathie Wood's ARK Invest. ARK (ARKK) - Get Report was all the rage in 2020, posting huge gains, but in 2021, shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report, Square (SQ) - Get Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Report and Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report are all racking up huge declines. But Cramer, like Wood, take a long-term view on these names, which can't be kept down for long.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Wendy's

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Todd Penegor, president and CEO of Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report, the fast-food chain that just posted a 5-cents-a-share earnings beat with a 13% increase same-store sales. Shares of Wendy's closed lower on the day, dragged down by the overall markets.

Penegor said he's very excited about Wendy's growth in the breakfast category. He said the company sees strong trials and repeat business and there's lots more opportunity ahead as more people return to work and school.

Beyond breakfast, Penegor noted that new product innovations are also driving growth, as are popular chicken sandwich options.

When asked about capital allocation plans, Penegor said Wendy's will always invest for growth, but also keep an eye on its dividend, which was raised from five cents a share to nine cents and more recently from nine cents a share to 10 cents as the company continues to reward shareholders.

Finally, Penegor reaffirmed Wendy's commitment to 100% sustainable packaging by 2026.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.