Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Abbott Laboratories, Affirm

Jim Cramer looks at how the pandemic continues to affect our lives and the U.S. economy, and what companies are doing about it.

COVID is still very much a part of our lives, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. That means it's important to make sense of where we are in the pandemic, what threats still remain and what the future might hold.

Cramer went right to someone on the front lines of the pandemic, Robert Ford, president and CEO of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report for the latest on testing in America.

Ford said that it was Abbott's responsibility to use its expertise in testing to help where it could. The company was one of the first to provide testing before vaccines became available and it is now one of the leaders post-vaccine, with rapid COVID testing options.

Ford explained that Abbott's goal is to make rapid testing affordable and accessible to everyone who needs it, whether that be companies, hotels, venues, schools or individuals at their local pharmacies. Testing will be with us for the foreseeable future, he said, and will be used in many different applications, including travel. Vaccines plus testing is the way we will beat this virus, he said.

When asked about our biggest risk factors, Ford said that variants and mutations of the virus remain the biggest threat. Abbott is part of a coalition that is actively hunting COVID variants, ensuring that we can detect them quickly and accurately before they spread.

Abbott's rapid test kits are currently available in 20,000 pharmacies across the county and will soon expand to over 30,000 locations as manufacturing and distribution continues to expand.

Executive Decision: Affirm

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Max Levchin, founder, chairman and CEO of Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Report, the payment alternative just posted strong earnings that included a top and bottom-line beat. Shares fell 2.7% by the close on overall market weakness.

Levchin explained that Affirm is a lot more than just a payments company. They're a technology company, he said, and that means they can build custom payment solutions for their partners. Affirm has the exclusive partnership with Shopify SHOP and is a long-term partner of Walmart (WMT) - Get Report.

Levchin added that customers love using Affirm because they're a great alternative to credit cards. "We treat people right," he said, and there are never any late fees.

When asked about life after the pandemic, Levchin noted that travel has been a big focus for the company and Affirm is primed to take advantage of the return of travel. Buying tickets with Affirm is already very popular.

Finally, when asked about Affirm's other big partner, Peloton (PTON) - Get Report, Levchin said he thinks the company is doing everything they can to address their treadmill recall and ultimately, he said the company will make things right.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in ABT.