Skip to main content
Watch This Level As Bitcoin Turns Positive for the Year
Watch This Level As Bitcoin Turns Positive for the Year

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

At this point in the business cycle, every company wants to be seen as a secular growth stock, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That's because with interest rates on the rise, no one wants to be seen as a cyclical stock. But investors need to approach these stocks with skepticism, because not every company can pull off such a transition.

There are lots of companies that have made the jump from cyclical to secular grower, but none more successfully than Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report. For years, Micron was merely a commodity memory chipmaker, one beholden to the boom-and-bust cycles of mismatched supply and demand. But then the company changed its stripes, diversifying itself into a high-end chipmaker for all of today's hottest markets. Micron hasn't been able to completely shed its past however, which is why shares rose on strong earnings Wednesday morning, only to fall 3.5% by the close as investors feared a slowdown in its forecasts.

Devon Energy  (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report is another company that has been able to successfully become a secular growth stock. Oil producers were notoriously undisciplined, that was until Devon instituted a variable dividend and made a commitment to return more money to shareholders. Now, the company can provide shareholders with stable growth no matter where oil prices are at the moment.

Even companies like Deere & Co.  (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report have been able to break free of the boom and bust of agriculture to reinvent itself as a provider of high-tech farming equipment.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

That's not the case with high-end furnishings retailer RH  (RH) - Get RH Report, which finds itself still at the mercy of consumer demand. That's also the case for automakers, who will soon suffer as auto financing prices many buyer out of the market. Only Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems able to buck this trend and continue its trajectory as a secular growth company.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Chipotle ChipE Lead JS
INVESTING
CMG

Chipotle Is Raising Prices (Why Customers May Not Care)

By Veronika Bondarenko
Time 100 Lead JS
INVESTING
AMZNGOOGLDIS

Amazon, OpenSea, Top Time's Most Influential Companies List

By Michael Tedder
blockchain trend
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Hackers Steal Record $625 Million from Crypto Firm Axie Infinity

By Rob Lenihan
Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla's China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020.
INVESTING
AMZNTSLAMSFT

Tesla Snubbed from Elite Club While Rivals Ford, Rivian Are Anointed

By Rob Lenihan
Sundar Pichai Google Alphabet CEO
TECHNOLOGY
GOOGLFBTWTR

Google Lays Low in Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Luc Olinga
Chinese Tesla Challenger Xpeng Prices Its P5 Sedan From US$24,700 After Subsidies As Battle For EV Buyers Intensifies
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAGMF

Musk, Tesla Have Secret Deal That Rivals Can't Compete With

By Luc Olinga
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
MULULUCHWY

Stock Market Today - 3/30: Stocks Finish Lower As Bonds Rattle Sentiment; Oil Prices Leap

By Martin Baccardax and Rob Lenihan
CES 2016 Live Blog Day 1: What Does Las Vegas Have In Store For Us?
INVESTING
MGM

Another Casino, Arena Headed to the Las Vegas Strip

By Tony Owusu