Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/2: Stocks Ready to Spring

Jim Cramer says he's one of the few people who are positive about the stock markets right now. But if just a few things go well, stocks are ready to rally.

We don't need everything to go right for the stock market to rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. If just one or two things turn in our favor, stocks could react like a coiled spring.

There is no shortage of events that could make investors turn positive and send stocks higher. The Federal Reserve could engineer the perfect economic soft landing, curbing inflation without spurring a recession. Or there could be a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. Or, earnings could surprise to the upside, like they did at Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. Report, sending shares skyrocketing 37% by the close.

We don't need all of these things to go right, just a few. A decline in oil prices might do the trick. So too could any number of data points showing inflation is receding.

A market that rallies on no news, like we saw Wednesday, is often a harbinger of good things on the horizon, Cramer concluded. That's why he's among only a select few who are actually positive on the stock market despite the many bad things happening around the globe.

