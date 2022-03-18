Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/18: Nike, Nvidia, Adobe

Game plan for the week ahead with earnings from Nike, Adobe, KB Home and a keynote from Nvidia's CEO.

This week was a good one for stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. But if you still own the stocks of unprofitable companies, this is your chance to do some selling, Cramer said, because gains like this come in clusters, then they're gone.



Cramer's game plan for next week's action starts on Monday with the latest news out of Ukraine. Chances are low for a peaceful resolution, but there's always hope. We'll also get earnings from Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report on Monday, but things will be complicated due to uncertainty over Chinese consumer spending amid more Covid lockdowns.



Next, on Tuesday, we'll get a keynote from Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report CEO Jensen Huang, a must-see presentation to learn the current state of technology. Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report will also be reporting, and Cramer expects good things.



Wednesday brings earnings from General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. Report, KB Home (KBH) - Get KB Home Report and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) - Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Report. Cramer was bullish on all three of these stocks.



Then on Thursday, we'll learn if people are going out to eat more when Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report reports. This, coupled with the latest consumer sentiment numbers on Friday, should provide some clarity of the state of the consumer.



